3 People Shot And Killed Inside Jersey City Home

January 17, 2017 5:44 AM
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three people are dead after being shot inside a home in Jersey City.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at a home on Fulton Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered three people inside deceased.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident as a multiple shooting, but they haven’t released much more information than that.

About six hours after the shooting took place, the crime scene was cleared and the victims’ bodies were removed.

The victims have not been identified, but friends have gathered down the street and tell CBS2’s Magdalena Doris that the people who lived inside were a couple and another man and fear those are the people who were killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

