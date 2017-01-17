American Airlines Plane Bumps Into Another Aircraft At LaGuardia Airport

January 17, 2017 3:36 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines plane hit another aircraft at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An American Airlines 1365 Boeing 737 aircraft hit the right wingtip of Republic 4466, an Embraer E170 aircraft, as the American aircraft pushed back from a terminal gate at LaGuardia Airport at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Authority Police Department’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, which handled nearly 600 aircraft emergencies at the agency’s airports last year, responded to the scene.

A photo posted to Instagram showed emergency vehicles near the aircraft.

Our Plane crashed with another plane backing out 😭

A photo posted by Ⓛⓐ Ⓗⓤⓔⓛⓛⓐ 👣 (@way_carlito) on

No passengers or crew aboard the American Airlines flight were injured.

There were no passengers on the other plane, the FAA said.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and are reaccommodating them on other flights,” American Airlines said in a statement. “There are no reported injuries.”

The FAA is investigating.

