President Obama Commutes Sentence Of Former Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — In one of his final acts as president, Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.

The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.

More From CBS News

Manning, whose name was Bradley at the time of her arrest in 2010, worked as an intelligence analyst in Iraq. She was convicted in 2013 in military court of six violations of the Espionage Act and 14 other offenses for providing to WikiLeaks more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents, as well as battlefield videos.

When Manning was sentenced, she was also dishonorably discharged from the Army, and reduced to the grade of “private E-1,” the lowest rank possible for an enlisted member of the Army.

Earlier this month, whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted a plea to President Obama, saying “if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life.”

Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 11, 2017

In response to Tuesday’s developments, Snowden tweeted, “in five more months, you will be free. Thank you for what you did for everyone, Chelsea. Stay stronger a little while longer!”

Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)