Red Bulls Trade Captain McCarty To Chicago

New York Moves In New Direction, Ships Out Longtime Backbone Of Club For Allocation Money January 17, 2017 7:27 AM
HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s the end of an era.

The New York Red Bulls traded midfielder and team captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire on Monday night for $400,000 in general allocation money.

The Red Bulls announced that they will be paid $200,000 this year and the next for their franchise’s all-time leader in regular season starts and minutes played.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch said “at this point in time, we felt that this was the right move to put our team in the best position to succeed both now and for years to come.”

McCarty joined New York in 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. In 5 1/2 seasons, he made 163 regular-season starts and played 14,381 minutes, both club records. He made 169 regular-season appearances, tied for the most in club history, and recorded 14 goals and 27 assists. He also had 17 playoff appearances.

