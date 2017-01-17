NYC’s Best Consignment Stores For Discount Baby Gear

By Deirdre Haggerty

Unless you are planning a huge family, why spend a fortune on baby gear that little ones grow out of so quickly? With name brand strollers such as Bugaboo costing over $1,300, it might be more cost-effective to find great deals on secondhand baby items. Some of the best shops to find brand name or designer second-hand strollers, swings, bouncers, and clothing, among other items, are right here in the heart of New York City.

Jane’s Exchange Children’s & Maternity Consignment

191 E. 3rd St.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 677-0380

www.janesexchangenyc.com

After 13 years in business, Jane’s Exchange has grown into “Manhattan’s biggest and longest-running children’s and maternity consignment store.” The new location in the East Village is bigger and better, with a website that lists what they have and what they need. Additionally, photos of the store are available to help buyers understand the excellent quality of secondhand items available. Appointments are necessary when bringing in items, but Jane’s Exchange is open 7 days a week, making scheduling easy.

Flying Squirrel

87 Oak St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 218-7775

www.flyingsquirrelbaby.com

Voted the “best children’s store in Greenpoint,” Flying Squirrel is open 6 days a week, closed Monday. Buying hours are designated to Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. However, clothing donations are accepted any time Flying Squirrel is open. In addition to children’s items, this unique store also offers music classes. Check their website for more information.

LuLu’s Then & Now

187 4th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(718) 398-5858

www.lulusthenandnow.nyc

LuLu’s Then & Now of Park Slope is a resale and consignment store for children ages newborn to eight. Find gently used clothing, books, and secondhand baby gear or drop off your items. The children’s store just asks that you call ahead before dropping off. LuLu’s has become so popular that they’ve expanded, with a baby gift and toy boutique of new items, birthday parties and an indoor play space. Check out their website for events like story time or visits with Santa.

Clementine

39 ½ Washington Square South

New York, NY 10012

(212) 228-9333

www.clementineconsignment.com

Named the “Best Kids’ Consignment Store in New York” by New York Magazine, shoppers can take advantage of the Clementine Online Store or its frequent shopper program. There are no drop offs on Sundays and Mondays. Download the consignment and drop-and-run agreement in PDF format for more information.

Once Upon A Child

2305 Richmond Ave.

Staten Island, NY 10309

(718) 370-3006

www.onceuponachldstatenisland.com

Although Once Upon A Child has cute stuff for less throughout the United States, the Staten Island location has received accolades form consignment shoppers in the Tri-State area. From secondhand clothes to furniture and everything in-between, Once Upon A Child has what you need for babies, toddlers and children. There is no appointment necessary and shoppers could receive up to 70 percent off retail costs.