More Details Expected On Arrest In Fatal Shooting Of Mount Vernon Teen Basketball Star

January 17, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, Mount Vernon, Shamoya McKenzie

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More details are expected to be released Tuesday about the arrest of a suspect in the death of a young basketball star who was killed by a stray bullet in Mount Vernon.

It has been more than two weeks of agony for the family and friends of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie. At a memorial service last week for the scholar athlete, her mother pleaded for justice for her only child.

“This was an innocent child,” Nadine McKenzie said.

Investigators say a stray bullet struck the teen in the head as she was riding in her mother’s car on her way home from basketball practice New Year’s Eve.

Sources tell CBS2 the alleged gunman, a man in his 20s, had gone down south after firing the fatal shot, returning to Mount Vernon where he was arrested by the FBI and local police on Monday.

In a video released by city hall, Mayor Richard Thomas announced the news at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event Monday to a thunderous applause.

“An arrest has been made,” he said.

A local coach says word of the arrest has brought McKenzie’s mother some relief as she continues to struggle with the loss her daughter.

“It’s been really hard on her, Saturday was brutally hard,” Dawyne Murray of the Mount Vernon Junior Knights said. “This helps bring some kind of closure. But you don’t want to feel happy about it — you caught a murderer. What you would like to do is have your daughter.”

