CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Woman With Alzheimer’s Missing From Morningside Heights Since Saturday

January 17, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Alzheimer's, Debreh Gilbert, Morningside Heights, Scott Kegelman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman with Alzheimer’s disease has been missing since Saturday, when her frantic husband said he took his eyes off her for a second and she took off.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, Debreh Gilbert, 63, was last seen on Broadway at 110th Street in Morningside Heights late Saturday afternoon.

Gilbert was at a Rite Aid drugstore with her husband when she suddenly took off. Thy walked in around 4:45 pm. Saturday and she walked out alone as he was paying at the pharmacy.

“Desperation,” Gilbert’s husband, Scott Kegelman, said in tears. “I can’t think of her outside.”

Kegelman, who has been married to Gilbert for 24 years, said he only took his eyes off her briefly.

“Within less than two minutes I was there, and usually she’s right behind me and she wasn’t there — wasn’t I the aisle we left her in,” Kegelman said. “I ran around like a maniac.”

Kegelman said Gilbert was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago. She was once an avid motorcyclist.

“She was a blisteringly fast motorcycle rider,” Kegelman said. “Her nickname was ‘Peg Scraper.’”

Gilbert was also a philanthropist – a well-traveled and intelligent woman – but her health has drastically deteriorated.

Now she has been missing for three days, and that means three days off her medications.

“I know she’s just terrorized. I mean, imagine a 6-year-old kid who’s lost his mommy and daddy, and wandering around this big city at night,” Kegelman said. “It’s rainy. It’s cold. She refuses to wear any winter garments.”

Gilbert was last seen wearing her Harley-Davidson jacket and a dark-colored beret. On surveillance video, she was seen turning left out of the Rite Aid store.

An employee at a nearby pizza store just a block away remembers seeing Gilbert on Saturday.

“About 30 minutes – 30 to 40 minutes,” the employee said, adding that Gilbert was “She sitting there; she was walking around.”

The employee said Gilbert ordered two slices of pizza, but then left.

Gilbert’s 64th birthday is on Thursday. Kegelman, who now only works one day a week to care full time for his wife, is hoping to find her before then.

“Precious wife Deb,” he said in tears.

Gilbert does not have identification on her, so it is possible she could be in a hospital. Those looking for her are also asking around at bus depots.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia