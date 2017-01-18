LISTEN: Andrew Miller Discusses His Memorable 2016 Ride With Yankees, Indians

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Andrew Miller says he missed New York and his former teammates after the Yankees traded him away in July, but he’s certainly not complaining about the situation in which he landed.

The left-handed relief pitcher was dealt to the Cleveland Indians, who came within a hair of winning the world championship, falling to the Cubs in extra innings of a classic World Series Game 7.

“It’s special when you get to play in games like that, and I think everybody I talk to that’s not even a Cubs or an Indians fan certainly enjoyed the World Series and got wrapped up in it, which is a lot of fun to be a part of,” Miller told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday.

“Sometimes you look back, and it’s kind of depressing. We got so close, I think probably as close as you can possibly get and not win it all. But ultimately it was one good thing after another, it seemed like. Getting traded is not always the most fun part, but I went to a great team, and it ended up working out great.”



Before being dealt, Miller teamed up with Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman on the Yankees to form arguably the most dominant bullpen in baseball. The three relievers will be honored by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Saturday with the Willie, Mickey and the Duke Award, which goes to two or more baseball personalities forever linked in history.

The Yankees traded Chapman, too — to the Cubs — during last season.

” (Yankees general manager Brian Cashman) said he wanted us to do well. He hoped we did well because it made his trades look good,” Miller said. “And it worked out for everybody, I think. And hopefully they got some players back that’ll be an impact for them in the future, but I think certainly for Chapman and I, it was pretty good.”

Miller added that he will always cherish the year and a half he played for the Yankees.

“I made a connection to my teammates there and certainly the city,” he said. “I loved living there. We lived in the city, and I rode the train to the stadium every day.

“My time in New York wasn’t as long as I signed up for, but it was a really good run. I know we didn’t accomplish what anybody who signs up to be a Yankee to do, but at the same time, it was a great team. It was a lot of fun.”

