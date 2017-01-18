Boomer & Carton: When Boomer’s Away, Craig Will Play With The Gov

January 18, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

With Boomer off doing “Boomer stuff” on Wednesday, which in this case entailed flying to Houston to film CBS’s annual “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials” show, along with his lovely co-host, Daniela Ruah, it was up to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to navigate through fours hours with Craig.

The two old friends got things started with the gov’s attire and his fandom of the Cowboys and the Mets.

From there, we heard the latest on the Knicks, as Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson had their highly anticipated sit-down regarding the star player’s future with the team.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia