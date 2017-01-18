Boomer & Carton: When Boomer’s Away, Craig Will Play With The Gov

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

With Boomer off doing “Boomer stuff” on Wednesday, which in this case entailed flying to Houston to film CBS’s annual “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials” show, along with his lovely co-host, Daniela Ruah, it was up to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to navigate through fours hours with Craig.

The two old friends got things started with the gov’s attire and his fandom of the Cowboys and the Mets.

From there, we heard the latest on the Knicks, as Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson had their highly anticipated sit-down regarding the star player’s future with the team.