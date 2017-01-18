Cuomo: Colorful, Choreographed Lights Coming To New York City Bridges

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City’s bridges will soon be outfitted with choreographed lights programmed to blink and change color according to music or other cues.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the new lights with reporters Tuesday night during a briefing on the state budget.

“We’re illuminating all the bridges in New York City with different-colored lights, and the bridges can then be coordinated and choreographed to music,” Cuomo said. “So literally, you’ll have bridges all across the New York City area that are choreographed — nothing like this have been done on the planet.”

The Democrat says that while the choreographed lights have been installed on bridges in other cities and states, he envisions a spectacle unlike anywhere else.

“You have some cities that have done bridge lighting projects, and a single bridge lighting project has turned out to be a great tourist attraction,” Cuomo said. “People come just to see one bridge lit. Imagine New York Harbor, with all those bridges, and all of it choreographed.”

The LED lights will be installed on all seven bridges operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Cuomo says the new lights will actually save money because LED lights last longer and are more energy efficient than regular lights.

Critics have dismissed the idea as a gimmick.

Officials said last fall that the lights would be installed beginning this month.

