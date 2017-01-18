Christie Says He’s Turned Down Several Jobs In Trump Admin Because Wife Won’t Move To DC

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refuses to move to Washington.

Appearing on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” Wednesday, Christie said Trump did not offer him a job he considered exciting enough to leave his office and his family.

Two of the couple’s children live at home and are in high school.

Christie is in the final year of his second and last term as governor.

Trump on Monday told The Wall Street Journal, “at some point, we’re going to do something with Chris.”

