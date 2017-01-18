Church Break-In On Staten Island Under Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway on Staten Island after a church break-in overnight.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Saint Ann on Cromwell Avenue.

A man in dark clothing broke into a back basement window, proceeded to go to the front of the church and broke a security camera there, but not before another camera captured some footage of him, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

That video has not yet been released by police. At this point, they say it is not clear whether the suspect took anything from inside of the church itself, which is located on a quiet residential area.

There is a school affiliated with this church and CBS2 was told it was a parishioner who noticed the church had been broken into.

The investigation is ongoing.