Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting Near Hofstra Campus

January 18, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Alexon Moya, Hofstra University, shooting, Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Long Island have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen near the campus of Hofstra University last month.

The Uniondale boy was charged Tuesday with several offenses including attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy. He’s also facing charges stemming from a prior unrelated domestic incident involving his brother.

Police say 16-year-old Alexon Moya was shot in the head on Dec. 13 while he was standing on a residential street not far from Hofstra. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said at the time that they believe there was a dispute between the victim and two men who fled the area after shooting Moya.

Officials have said they believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia