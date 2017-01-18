Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting Near Hofstra Campus

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Long Island have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen near the campus of Hofstra University last month.

The Uniondale boy was charged Tuesday with several offenses including attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy. He’s also facing charges stemming from a prior unrelated domestic incident involving his brother.

Police say 16-year-old Alexon Moya was shot in the head on Dec. 13 while he was standing on a residential street not far from Hofstra. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said at the time that they believe there was a dispute between the victim and two men who fled the area after shooting Moya.

Officials have said they believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)