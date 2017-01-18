How Will Ivanka Trump Shape What Happens In The White House & The World?

January 18, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Donald Trump, First Lady, Ivanka Trump, Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania staying in New York for at least six months, some are looking to his daughter, Ivanka, as a surrogate first lady.

Ivanka is moving her family to Washington, and there’s a lot of speculation over how she will shape what happens in the White House, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.

She was chosen to introduce her father when he announced his run for president in 2015. Now years later, she tweeted a photo Wednesday of an invitation to the inauguration, saying “Inauguration day has almost arrived!!! The last 19 months have been remarkable but this amazing journey is just getting started!”

The 35-year-old mother of three is used to the spotlight, having grown up in the public eye as a model at 14 and later a powerful businesswoman.

“I think what’s really interesting about Ivanka is that she’s being called her father’s most important adviser in the White House, and that she’s going to be giving him substantive political and perhaps policy advice while he’s president,” said Dr. Richard Himelfarb, of Hofstra University.

She’ll be taking on an unofficial advisory role and won’t be on the White House payroll. Kate Andersen Brower, author of “First Women,” told Hsu this gives Ivanka more freedom.

“She only has to talk to the press or be visible when she wants to be. So I think she’s very strategic, and if she has a policy that she really wants to promote, that’s when you’re going to see her,” she said.

First ladies spend a lot of time working on causes near and dear to them. For Michelle Obama, it’s the “Let’s Move” campaign and healthy eating for children. For Nancy Reagan, it was “Just Say No” to drugs. For Ivanka?

“For me, one of my life’s missions is to disrupt these dated concepts of what it really looks like and means to be a working woman. The expression ‘working man’ is never heard,” she’s said.

Ivanka’s also passionate about cutting the cost of childcare. She was just a child herself when her father started teaching her to dream big.

“I remember him telling me when I was a little girl, ‘Ivanka, if you’re going to be thinking anyway, you might as well be thinking big,'” she said.

Sound advice for a woman who’s about to step into her biggest role yet.

The country hasn’t seen a dynamic like this for more than 100 years. When Woodrow Wilson’s first wife died a year and a half into his presidency in 1914, his daughter Margaret stepped into the first lady role.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia