Parents On Alert After 2 Montclair Luring Incidents

January 18, 2017 12:24 PM
montclair

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Parents in Montclair, New Jersey are on alert as police investigate two luring attempts involving children.

In the first incident, a 9-year-old boy told police a man tried to lure him into a blue or black sedan near Norwood Avenue and Marion Road last Friday.

The boy told police the man first honked his horn, and then told the boy to follow him.

Police released a sketch of the suspect after the boy provided authorities with a description of the man.

On Tuesday, about a mile away near the corner of Park Street and Claremont Avenue, police say a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a dark sedan. The man told the teen to get into his car, but the girl left the area.

The only description she could give police is that he spoke with an accent.

Residents in the area are concerned.

“It’s really worrying you kinda hear about these things but you never think about them happening in your town,” resident Rich Douek said. “I hope they catch him and find out what’s going on.”

“That’s very scary, I will alert my neighbors and get the word out,” said resident Kevin Bedford.

“This is a safe town, I think it has a good reputation, so it’s really scary to think that’s happening here,” Amanda Ceravolo, of Clifton, said.

Police aren’t sure if the two attempted luring incidents are related.

