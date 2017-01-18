New Report Sizes Up Condition Of New York City’s Streets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sometimes it’s a bumpy ride, other times a walk in the park – the quality of New York City streets varies from neighborhood to neighborhood.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Wednesday, on the results of a new report that is sizing up our streets.

Whether you are driving, biking or walking, navigating the city’s streets safely means patience for potholes, caution for cracking and crumbling, and dealing with a maze of construction zones.

Read The Full Report

On Tenth Avenue, there is a seemingly never-ending project going on.

“This Avenue from 40th to 66th is the worst of all,” one man said.

But according to the new report by the city’s Independent Budget Office, the absolute worst streets are in the Kew Gardens section of Queens – and people in the neighborhood believe it.

“I hate potholes! I cannot stand this, please fix the roads!” one woman said.

“You’ve got to change your tires a lot,” another said.

The bad roads are keeping auto body shops incredibly busy.

“The damage to the transmission, the damage to the bottom of the carriage,” said auto body shop owner Qadeer Ahmed.

The report tracked inspections done by the Department of Transportation, and showed that potholes are not the only problem. The DOT looked at overall street distress to include cracking, patching, surface peeling, and a general wearing away.

Brooklyn is apparently the best-off borough, with 75 percent of roads found to be in good condition. But CBS2 found no matter where you are, you are bound to hit at least a few bumps along your route.

But New Yorkers learn to take everything in stride.

“All about perspective,” one New Yorker said.

Another New Yorker said she would give the city’s streets “probably like a C – passing, but not great.”

But in a city notorious for traffic trouble, unless it is a freshly paved street, it probably will not be perfect.

The DOT will use the information in deciding what streets to repair for the future.