Police: Man Entered Home, Got Naked, Jumped Into Bed With Woman In Westbury, L.I.

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police released a sketch Wednesday of a man who invaded a home in Westbury, Long Island, took his clothes off, and got into the bed with a woman back in September.

Around 4:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the man got into the home on Jefferson Street in Westbury through an open window, Nassau County police said.

The man disrobed and got into bed with the victim while naked, police said.

When the victim left the room to notify others that the man was in the home, the man fled, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male 26 to 27 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a tall, thin build. He had short black hair, dark eyes and a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.