DEVELOPING: 'El Chapo' Headed To New York To Face Prosecution | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Water Condition Halts A, C Train Service In Upper Manhattan

January 19, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: 163rd Street, A Train, C train, Water Main Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water condition shut down A and C Train service in Upper Manhattan Thursday night.

Due to the “water condition” at 163rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, A and C trains were halted between 145th and 168th streets as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

CHECK: MTA Updates

The Office of Emergency Management said A Train service was also shut down the rest of the way north to the 207th Street terminal in Inwood.

Details on the “water condition” were not immediately available.

