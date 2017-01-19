CBS2 Exclusive: ‘I Thought My Neck Was Broken,’ Woman Jumped By 20 Teens In Boerum Hill

January 19, 2017 11:44 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young woman was targeted by nearly two dozen attackers on a Brooklyn street.

The victim said the brutal assault seemed to have no motive beyond cruelty.

“I was getting dragged to the ground, punched left and right,” Jennifer Medina said speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

Medina’s walk home from the train station after school last week turned into a violent assault. Her attackers got away with her cell phone battery, a pair of headphones, and her sense of security.

“I’m more aware now, I and I look back, I always look back now,” she said.

Medina was left with cuts and bruises and a scraped up back.

“I thought my neck was broken because of all the pain because I got kicked in the head,” she said.

Police said the group of at least 20 teenagers attacked Medina on Fourth Avenue near St. Mark’s Place in Boerum Hill.

Surveillance video captured the faces of a few of the teenage boys and girls.

The group surrounded Median and began to taunt her.

“They was like ‘oh, what are you going to do about it? What are you going to do about it,” she recalled.

After the assault the attackers smashed her phone on the ground and ran away.

“I think they just decided to do that because they didn’t have anything better to do with their lives,” she said.

Medina said her biggest concern is for her little sister, who she said walks around the neighborhood to get home from school.

 

 

