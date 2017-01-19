‘El Chapo’ Headed To New York To Face Prosecution

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was headed to New York City from Mexico Thursday evening to face prosecution.

Guzman has been extradited by the Mexican government and was to be held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. An arraignment could be coming as soon as Friday in Brooklyn federal court, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa confirmed.

In all, Guzman faces charges from seven U.S. federal prosecutors including in New York as well as Chicago, Miami and San Diego.

Guzman was arrested in January 2016 after almost six months on the run following his escape from a maximum-security prison through a mile-long tunnel that opened to the floor of his shower.

He had already escaped once before in 2001 and spent more than a decade as one of the world’s most wanted fugitives until he was recaptured in 2014.

Prior to his capture a year ago, the drug lord met with Mexican actress Kate del Castillo and U.S. actor Sean Penn, who published an interview with Guzman in Rolling Stone. Mexican authorities say the meeting in a remote area of Mexico helped them locate Guzman.

After the capture, authorities returned Guzman to the same Altiplano lockup where he had pulled off his brazen tunnel escape. They said they had reinforced the prison’s security.

But last May, authorities suddenly transferred Guzman to a prison on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, near the U.S. border, a move they said was due to work on improvements at Altiplano.

He was held at the prison outside Juarez until his extradition.

