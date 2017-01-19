Where To Celebrate National Popcorn Day In NYC

By Carly Petrone January 19 is National Popcorn Day, so start snacking! Here are five places serving up special seasonings, sweet creations, and good old fashioned kernels.

Kingsley 190 Avenue B

New York, NY

212-674-4500 Those looking for something sweet can enjoy a special Popcorn Crème Brulee over at Kingsley. This $13 treat plays with the combinations of movie theater candy and popcorn — made with brown butter solids and raisin ice cream, and sprinkled with chocolate shavings and salted popcorn. The combination of salty and sweet is just what you need to celebrate this national food holiday.

Chelsea Market Basket Chelsea Market

75 Ninth Ave.

New York, NY 10011 More: Cheap, On-The-Go Snacks In NYC Chelsea Market Basket is having a special sale on a variety of gift baskets that include everything from caramel crunch popcorn to tiny kernels of Pipcorn. Celebrate with 15 percent off on January 19 and 20 both at their store inside Chelsea Market as well as online. Favorites include the “Hello New York” package ($39), which comes with chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, as well as the over-the-top “Super Snack Stack,” on sale for $119. This overflowing basket includes both savory and sweet snacks like Popcorn popcorn, Piper Crisps, Marin’s Pretzels, Black & White Cookies, Tate’s Chocolate Chips Cookies, and much more. Check out their website for even more ideas, as well as online ordering.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue 152 W. 44th St.

New York, NY

212-921-9494 More: Best BBQ In NYC What better way to celebrate National Popcorn Day than with some popcorn shrimp? Virgil’s Real Barbecue is serving their Popcorn Shrimp over actual popped popcorn. Add a squeeze of lemon and a few dips of remoulade sauce and you’ve got yourself one tangy meal. Any of their delicious sides like mac and cheese, hickory pit baked beans, cheddar cheese grits, or freshly-baked biscuits will also pair well with these tasty crustaceans.

Treadwell Park 1125 1st Ave.

New York, NY

212-832-1551 More: Best Boozy Snacks In NYC Everyone knows that it’s the toppings that take popcorn to the next level. Treadwell Park will be launching two new unique flavored salt selections to season their free popcorn on National Popcorn Day. Guests can grab a bag of popcorn and sprinkle it with Hops and Horlick’s Malt salts. Pair this salty snack with one of their rare bottle beer selections and cheers to this winter foodie holiday.

Pop Karma 95 Orchard St.

New York, NY

844-POP-KARMA The folks over at Pop Karma on the Lower East Side definitely know how to celebrate this snack holiday. Here, you can try out a variety of flavors that are anything but classic. Nosh on Zen Cheddar (made with pure white cheddar), Pure Caramel, or the All American – buttered and salted, just like movie theater popcorn. If you’re up for trying something with a kick, definitely order the Spanish Barbecue or the White Truffle Cheddar. Make sure to stop in throughout the rest of the year to find even more seasonal flavors. You can also sign up for their popcorn of the month club for a three-month, six-month, or yearly subscription. Happy snacking!