Trump Protest To Be Held In Columbus Circle On Eve Of Inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally will be held in New York City Thursday to protest the policies of President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, other politicians and community leaders are expected to attend along with an assortment of celebrities and advocacy groups. They’ll gather outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle.

“Let’s send Donald Trump off to DC w/ a message that we’re going to protect the values that make NYC great,” de Blasio said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tomorrow. 6pm. Trump Int’l Hotel. Let's send Donald Trump off to DC w/ a message that we're going to protect the values that make NYC great. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 19, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore also took to Twitter Wednesday, saying “thousands” are expected at the rally.

We are kicking off "First 100 Days of Resistance" tomorrow, in front of Trump's hotel on Columbus Cir in NY. 6pm sharp! Thousands expected! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 18, 2017

The event begins at 6 p.m.