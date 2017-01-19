Trump ‘Getting Ready’ To Leave For Washington Ahead Of Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) —President-elect Donald Trump is expected to return to Washington Thursday in preparation for Friday’s inauguration.

On Twitter Thursday morning, Trump said he was “getting ready to leave for Washington” adding that “the journey begins.”

“I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people,” he said.

Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

Trump popped in to D.C. Wednesday night, attending two fundraisers and having dinner at his hotel before returning to New York.

Thursday night, Trump, following tradition, will stay at Blair House, the president’s guest house.

Advisers who’ve spoken with him say he’s been thinking of spending his first night at the White House in the Lincoln Bedroom.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)