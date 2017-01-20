Man Robbed, Tried To Sexually Assault Woman In Central Park, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Friday were searching for the man who robbed and tried to sexually assault a woman walking in Central Park in broad daylight.

Around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, the 26-year-old woman was walking and wearing headphones on a trail located near the Great Hill at West Drive and 103rd Street, police sources told CBS2.

The suspect grabbed the woman from behind, put her in a headlock and threw her to the ground, sources told CBS2.

The woman said she had no cash and offered her cellphone, sources said. The man demanded the woman’s pass code, and she told him the phone was open, sources said.

The suspect then pulled down his pants and exposed his boxer shorts, and demanded oral sex, sources said.

Two male parkgoers scared off the suspect and came to the woman’s aid, sources said.

The victim used one of the Good Samaritan’s cellphones to call her mother, sources said.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was clean shaven and was wearing blue plaid boxers, sources said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect late Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS,