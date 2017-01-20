What Tabloid War? Daily News, Post United On Trump Covers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Our beloved local tabloids which are at opposite ends of the political spectrum and known for their competing and engaging headlines, came together in rare unanimity today choosing exactly the same headline on this Inauguration Day: “Don Of A New Day.”
Both tabloids plastered those headlines over ever-so-slightly different photos of the president-elect and First Lady-To-Be Melania Trump at a concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial Thursday night.
It’s extremely unusual that the two tabloid are in perfect harmony. While they often feature the same story on their covers, they normally strive to outdo each other with the most catchy (snarky?) and witty headline.
After all, the purpose of that headline is to sell newspapers!