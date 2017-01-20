N.J. School Elects President, Government For ‘United States Of Teaneckians’

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is a new president in the White House, but there is also a new president in Teaneck, New Jersey that you probably have not heard about.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu had a front row seat at the inauguration of some future politicians.

Ruth Ramos is the new President of the United States of Teaneckians — a country created by the students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The soft-spoken 11-year-old put a lot of work into campaigning.

“I had to make a lot of speeches and talk in front of like a lot of people, which was hard,” Ruth said.

She drummed up support with candy, and the saying, “Help Each Other Make a Better Tomorrow”. Ruth’s proud mother was brought to tears – she is from the Philippines, and it took her 12 years to become a U.S. citizen.

She said her daughter is living the American dream.

“I believe in this country and perseverance really goes a long, long way, and I try to impart that to my children,” said Rachel Ramos.

The election started back in September with 50 candidates. Then came primaries, national conventions, a popular and electoral vote – along with one important message.

“Our hope is that if they understand the process, when they get old enough to vote, they will vote,” said teacher Karen Butler.

They even had “Secret Service agents,” like Katy Chang.

“They always have to be alert. They have to look serious, and they have to kind of blend in sometimes, I guess,” Katy said.

When asked if such work was something she might want to do when she gets older, she said, “Yeah, definitely.”

Kayla Pettaway was elected vice president, and has some big dreams for her future.

“I might actually run for president, but I want to become a doctor,” Kayla said.

Ruth also wants to run for president for real one day. For this election, her campaign promises included cutting down on homework and offering more nutritious food.

But Ruth said when she runs for President of the United States, she will have a different platform.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” she said.