Inauguration Day: More | Live CBS Coverage | Watch: President Trump Delivers Inaugural Address | Photos | Video | Follow Us On Twitter | Comment On Facebook | The Day In Video | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

N.J. School Elects President, Government For ‘United States Of Teaneckians’

January 20, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Teaneck, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, United States Of Teaneckians

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is a new president in the White House, but there is also a new president in Teaneck, New Jersey that you probably have not heard about.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu had a front row seat at the inauguration of some future politicians.

Ruth Ramos is the new President of the United States of Teaneckians — a country created by the students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The soft-spoken 11-year-old put a lot of work into campaigning.

“I had to make a lot of speeches and talk in front of like a lot of people, which was hard,” Ruth said.

She drummed up support with candy, and the saying, “Help Each Other Make a Better Tomorrow”. Ruth’s proud mother was brought to tears – she is from the Philippines, and it took her 12 years to become a U.S. citizen.

She said her daughter is living the American dream.

“I believe in this country and perseverance really goes a long, long way, and I try to impart that to my children,” said Rachel Ramos.

The election started back in September with 50 candidates. Then came primaries, national conventions, a popular and electoral vote – along with one important message.

“Our hope is that if they understand the process, when they get old enough to vote, they will vote,” said teacher Karen Butler.

They even had “Secret Service agents,” like Katy Chang.

“They always have to be alert. They have to look serious, and they have to kind of blend in sometimes, I guess,” Katy said.

When asked if such work was something she might want to do when she gets older, she said, “Yeah, definitely.”

Kayla Pettaway was elected vice president, and has some big dreams for her future.

“I might actually run for president, but I want to become a doctor,” Kayla said.

Ruth also wants to run for president for real one day. For this election, her campaign promises included cutting down on homework and offering more nutritious food.

But Ruth said when she runs for President of the United States, she will have a different platform.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia