Small Aircraft Crashes Near Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small airplane crashed near the Essex County Airport Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the Hawker Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed approximately one mile south of the airport around 12:45 p.m.

There was one person on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Their condition is not known at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified as the FAA investigates the cause of the crash.

