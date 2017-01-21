Thousands Expected For Women’s Marches Nationwide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of people upset about Republican Donald Trump’s presidency plan to march through his hometown in one of several large demonstrations being held across the country a day after his inauguration.

The Women’s March on New York City will end at Trump Tower on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters plan to gather in the morning near the United Nations and march in waves to the tower.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, thousands of women from across the Tri-state area are expected to start lining up for a peaceful women’s march coinciding with dozens of other marches taking place across the country today.

Early Saturday morning, 600 women, men and children boarded busses bound for the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington.

The protesters departed from Chelsea just after 5:00 am, heading south to make their voices heard by the new administration.

“What I’m really happy about is the civic engagement from all corners of this city,” President of NOW-NYC Sonia Ossorio said. “Make this day one of the Trump Presidency really meaningful and impactful for the country, for everybody to see we are going to be standing up for our rights. We are going to resist any attempts to dismantle our democracy.”

“We’re hoping to get out some emotion and hear our voices and feel better about the situation after today,” another woman told CBS2.

Tarsha Parker is part of a group travelling to the capital from Mississippi.

“I just want to be a part of history,” she said. “I know we’re going to make history.”

Organizers for the Women’s March on Washington say they expect 200,000 to put on an orderly show of force in contrast to yesterday’s anarchist chaos.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray and made more than 200 arrests in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington, D.C Friday.

Officers arrested 217 protesters, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported. Six police officers were hurt during the protests, including three who were hit in the head with flying objects. All of them were left with minor injuries.

Organizers for Saturday’s march stress they want a greater voice for women in political life. Judith Klinger tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell it comes down to equality.

“I don’t want her to have to think about women’s rights,” she said. “It should be God given. She should assume it. Let her be entitled to it.”

The timing is symbolic. Suffragists marched down Pennsylvania Avenue one day before Woodrow Wilson was sworn in in 1913.

