Thousands Fill Streets As Women’s March Descends On New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched to President Donald Trump’s Manhattan home on Saturday in protest, saying the new president may be from New York, but he doesn’t represent the city.

“New York is a community in itself and people care about each other and it’s diverse,” said Ashia Badi, 44, who brought her two daughters to the march. “He doesn’t feel like he has those New York values I see.”

The Women’s March on New York City, one of hundreds around the country staged a day after the inauguration, was set to end at Trump Tower, where he conducted nearly all of his post-election business. It’s also where first lady Melania Trump and the couple’s young son Barron will remain.

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches Around The World

Organizers for Saturday’s march stress they want a greater voice for women in political life. Judith Klinger tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell it comes down to equality.

“I don’t want her to have to think about women’s rights,” she said. “It should be God given. She should assume it. Let her be entitled to it.”

People were packed into street barricades for at least 10 city blocks as the throng moved slowly.

Trump was born and raised in New York City, but the majority of the city and state voted for Hillary Clinton. On Saturday, people donned pink knit hats and held signs that read “Women’s rights are human rights,” and “Putin’s puppet.”

Patricia Palermo, one of six women wearing surgical masks that said “Save the ACA” (Affordable Care Act) said she would fight Trump’s effort to eviscerate the law.

“His words and actions contradict each other,” she said. “We (as New Yorkers) know him that’s why most New Yorkers are against him.”

More From CBS News

Zakiyyah Woods, a hospital senior clerk from Brooklyn, said it was important to host a local march to show that New Yorkers don’t agree with Trump’s divisive rhetoric on Muslims, women and Latinos.

“We’re a melting pot. You hear languages from all over the world here,” Woods said. “No matter who you are and where you come from, New York is a safe haven. They come here to feel more accepted and safer.”

Celebrities Helen Mirren, Cynthia Nixon and Whoopi Goldberg joined local lawmakers, like Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and first lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray.

“This is on us. This change is on us,” Goldberg told the cheering crowd. “We’re about to go further than you ever thought you could because what’s at stake is everything you believe in. We’re going to show America what we can do in New York.”

Nixon said she was there “to tell Washington they need to think twice about messing with women and think twice about messing with New Yorkers. We will not just roll over and play dead.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)