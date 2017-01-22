Elderly Woman Beaten In Violent Home Invasion, Suspect Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a man they say brutally attacked an elderly woman during a home invasion in Brooklyn.

Investigators say 42-year-old Luis Hernandez of Queens forced his way inside the woman’s Bay Ridge apartment just after 10:00 p.m Saturday. Sources say he pushed his way inside and told the victim he was “hiding from police.”

Police say he struck her in the face with a vase and smashed a mirror over her head. A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

When police arrived they say they found the suspect still beating the 70-year-old woman.

Police say an officer applied a “quick-clot” medicated rag to the woman’s head and neck, potentially saving her life. She was taken to Lutheran Medical Center where she received 30 stitches and is currently stable.

Sources tell CBS2 police used a taser to subdue Hernandez.

He was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with assault and burglary, according to sources.