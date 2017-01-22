Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Serious Coastal Storm

January 22, 2017 2:44 PM
Coastal Flooding, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers Sunday to prepare for a coastal storm which will impact most of the state, especially New York City and Long Island.

The approaching nor’easter is expected to bring strong gusts of wind with heavy rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

“As this storm could cause power outages across downstate and flooding for communities near the coastline, I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” the governor said. “We will be closely monitoring storm conditions and deploying resources and equipment as necessary. I encourage all New Yorkers in these areas to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary travel, and above all else — stay safe.”

As CBS2’s John Marshall reported, the Tri-State area can expect increasing winds by Monday morning. High wind warnings will be in effect for gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour. One to three inches of rain is expected to fall throughout much of the area, posing a risk to weak rooted trees when combined with the high winds.

The brunt of the storm will be through the midday through evening hours Monday.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing weather story.

 

