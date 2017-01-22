Man Arrested After Human Remains Found At Bronx Trash Facility

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of human remains at a Hunts Point garbage transfer station last week.

40-year-old Somorie Moses of Brooklyn was taken into custody Saturday and has been charged in the case. Last week, body parts belonging to an unidentified female were discovered in the trash heaps at the Bronx facility.

Moses — a registered sex offender — has been charged with concealment of a human corpse.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports, Moses has an extensive rap sheet with over eight arrests. He served three years in prison for promoting the prostitution of a 15-year-old girl.

Police used surveillance cameras and phone records to track him down.

People in his building were outraged to know he lived there.

“There are children living here as well,” one neighbor said. “That makes it even more sick to deal with.”

The woman’s death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moses will be arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court.

