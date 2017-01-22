Sources: Southwest Airlines Plane Bumps Into Another Aircraft At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been yet another mishap at LaGuardia Airport.

For the third time in less than a week, a plane got into a minor accident at the Queens transportation hub according to sources.

Sources tell CBS2 that a Southwest Airlines aircraft was being towed around 10:00 p.m. Saturday when it struck the right side of a parked American Airlines plane near gate C4.

Photos show damage on the right-side horizontal stabilizer of the American Airlines plane. The right-side winglet of the Southwest Airlines aircraft can also be seen.

The Southwest co-pilot said that he was on the side of the aircraft where the two planes collided and attempted to signal the operator to avoid the fender bender, according to sources.

Thursday morning, emergency vehicles swarmed LaGuardia’s Terminal 8 when a United Airlines plane clipped a fuel truck backing away from the gate, damaging its right winglet. Two days prior to that, an American Airlines plane hit another aircraft as it pushed back from a Terminal B gate at LaGuardia. Both cases linked back to miscommunication among ground crews.

No injuries were reported in Saturday’s incident.

