Former President George H.W. Bush Leaving ICU, Barbara Bush Discharged From Hospital

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Former Pres. George H. W. Bush is doing better and has been moved out of intensive care, doctors say at press conference. pic.twitter.com/pVPLkrCk6u — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 23, 2017

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

Meanwhile, doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

The 91-year-old Mrs. Bush was admitted last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

Mynderse said Monday that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades, the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993.

