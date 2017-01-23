Popular Kips Bay Tailor Recovering After Attack By Knife Wielding Thief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have been searching for the man who attacked and tried to rob a beloved tailor in Kips Bay on Monday.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, investigators searched through a disheveled Apel’s Alteration shop on 27th Street near Third Ave on Monday afternoon.

They said around 1 p.m. the tailor was working inside when he was attacked by a knife wielding thief who demanded money.

Matt Moreno works next door. He came outside when he heard ambulance sirens.

“There was an older guy bleeding in there,” Moreno said, “His face and stomach area.”

Police said the suspect — in his 40s — slashed the 78-year-old tailor once in the face, and stabbed him twice in the chest after he refused to hand over any cash.

“I saw the blood on the floor. Pretty gruesome in there,” neighbor Ramiro Silos said.

Inside the shop, the floor and clothing on the counter were still soaked in the tailor’s blood. Neighbors said it’s not the first time he’s been targeted.

“About a year-and-a-half ago, similar scene, someone busted in and punched him in the face, took his cell phone,” Daniel Davies said.

Through the glass storefront, neighbors could see the man hunched over, and sewing around the clock — the earnest seamstress has been adored by his many loyal customers.

“Every time I ask him how long he’s been here, he says ‘how old are you?’ I say, ’30,’ he says, ‘longer than you’ve been alive,” Davies said.

As authorities scan nearby surveillance cameras for clues, the tailor was recovering in the hospital.

His customers said they hope to see him behind the sewing machine soon.

Police did not find a weapon and it appears nothing was stolen.