Minnesota Governor Collapses During State Of The State Address

ST. PAUL (CBSNewYork/CBS Minnesota/AP) — The governor of Minnesota collapsed Monday during his 2017 State of the State address.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton was delivering his annual speech to the state Legislature when he paused to take a drink of water. He then appeared to faint as he stepped away from the podium, WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported.

EMTs attended to the governor as he lay on the floor behind the podium, WCCO reported. The Legislature adjourned following Dayton’s collapse.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

WCCO-TV’s Pat Kessler reported the governor was joking with paramedics after regaining consciousness.

MN Gov Dayton is conscious, joking w paramedic and EMT after collapsing during State of State address. — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) January 24, 2017

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

Dayton briefly stumbled while entering the chamber to deliver his address.

