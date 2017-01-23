STORM WATCH: Alerts | Track The Nor'easter | NJ TRANSIT | LIRR | Airports | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

N.J. Assembly Approves Bill Forbidding Cat Declawing

January 23, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Cat Declawing, New Jersey Assembly, Troy Singleton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Legislation to prohibit cat declawing in New Jersey was approved by the state Assembly Monday.

The measure sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Troy Singleton (D-Moorestown) was passed Monday by a 43-10 vote, with 12 abstentions.

It now heads to the state Senate’s Economic Growth committee, which has not yet scheduled a hearing.

New Jersey could be the first state to ban declawing if the bill eventually becomes law.

It would ban declawing and another procedure in which an animal keeps its claws but the tendons to its toes are severed. It would allow declawing for medical reasons.

Violators would be guilty of a disorderly persons’ offense, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months. They also could face a civil penalty of up to $2,000.

A similar bill was introduced in New York state last year.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

