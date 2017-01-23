Nets’ Jeremy Lin To Miss 3 To 5 More Weeks With Hamstring Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jeremy Lin’s rough debut season with the Nets has been dealt another blow.

Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Monday that the point guard has reaggravated his strained left hamstring and will miss another three to five weeks.

“We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates,” Marks said in a statement. “However, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.”

Lin is dealing with his second hamstring injury this season and has missed 31 games. He last played Dec. 26.

In the 12 games he has played, Lin is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Nets, who own the NBA’s worst record at 9-34, have struggled to find a consistent replacement for Lin, bouncing between rookie Isaiah Whitehead and third-year player Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup.

Whitehead is averaging 6.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while Dinwiddie is averaging 5.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

The Nets signed Lin, 28, who rose to stardom with the Knicks in 2012 and had most recently played for Charlotte, to a three-year, $36 million contract in July.