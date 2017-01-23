Watch Live Now: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing 

Islanders' Greiss Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

January 23, 2017
New York Islanders, Thomas Greiss

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As far as Thomas Greiss is concerned, the puck is as big as a garbage can lid right now.

The Islanders’ goaltender earned a place among the NHL’s 3 Stars of The Week on Monday, grabbing the second spot between Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary and Washington’s T.J. Oshie, the league announced.

Greiss went 2-0-1 with a 0.98 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the Islanders (19-17-9, 47 points) to seven points in four games. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, registering 32 saves in a 4-0 victory at Boston on Jan. 16 and 23 saves in a 3-0 win over visiting Dallas on Thursday. He followed those games up with 44 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.

Greiss took over the No. 1 role for the Isles after veteran Jaroslav Halak was put on waivers on Dec. 30, and has since posted a 2.09 GAA and .936 save percentage in nine starts.

In 23 appearances this season, the 30-year-old German has a 2.32 GAA, .928 save percentage and two shutouts.

In the midst of a six-game homestand that will span the All-Star break, the Islanders next play on Tuesday against Columbus. They are currently five points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but have games in hand on almost every team ahead of them.

