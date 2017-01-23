STORM WATCH: Alerts | Track The Nor'easter | NJ TRANSIT | LIRR | Airports | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New York State Lawmakers To Take Up Right To Die Legislation Again

January 23, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Life-Ending Drugs, New York State Assembly, right to die

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state lawmakers will again consider legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician.

The bill introduced Monday in Albany would require two physicians to certify the patient’s illness is terminal. Physicians could refuse to agree to the request for any reason.

The bill passed an Assembly committee last year, but did not get a full vote in the Legislature. It faces significant challenges again this year.

Supporters said the bill gives suffering patients the freedom to end their lives with dignity but has proper safeguards.

Opponents worry the measure would be abused and say the bill will require close study.

Colorado, Washington state, Vermont, California and Oregon already have laws on the books allowing people to request life-ending medication from a physician.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

