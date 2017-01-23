Eye On The Storm: Watches & Warnings | Radar | Delays: LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Press Secretary Spicer Says White House Intends ‘Never To Lie To You’

January 23, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — In his first White House press conference, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the Trump administration’s “intention is never to lie to you.”

Spicer faced questions Monday following a statement he made over the weekend in which he denounced the media’s reporting that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was smaller than at his predecessor’s eight years ago.

Spicer said “sometimes we may disagree” about facts and said he wanted to have a “healthy relationship” with the White House press corps.

“It’s an honor to do this and I believe that we have to be honest with the American people, I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts,” Spicer said. “There are certain things that we may not fully understand when we come out, but our intention is never to lie to you.”

He added that “if we make a mistake, we’ll do our best to correct” it.

The press secretary said he was given incorrect information about Washington Metro’s ridership when he addressed the issue Saturday but insisted that, when TV and online viewership are combined, that it was the most-watched inaugural in history.

“It was the most-watched inaugural. You look at just one network alone got 16.9 million people online,” Spicer said. “Nevermind the audience that was here, 31 million people watched it on television, combine that with the tens of millions of people that watched it online on a device, it’s unquestionable.”

On Saturday, Spicer convened reporters at the White House during Trump’s first full day in office to accuse them of engaging in “deliberately false reporting,” claiming that photographs of the inauguration were intentionally framed in a way to minimize the crowd.

Photos of the National Mall make clear that the crowd did not extend to the Washington Monument, as it did for the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama.

During Monday’s briefing, Spicer also said that beginning later this week, the White House will designate four “Skype seats” in the White House briefing room. The idea is to provide an opportunity to ask question to a more diverse group of outlets that may not have the resources to hire a Washington correspondent.

The new administration has been discussing a series of potential changes to press operations.

Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the press.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia