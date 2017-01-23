Eye On The Storm: Watches & Warnings | Radar | Delays: LIRR | Airports | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Stamford Officials Acknowledge Rise In Accidents Despite Safety Improvements

January 23, 2017 3:05 PM
STAMFORD, Conn (CBSNewYork) — Despite safety improvements, Stamford continues to experience a rise in the number of pedestrian and bicycle crashes on city streets.

Within the last two years, there’s been a nearly 70 percent rise in accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists in Stamford.

As The Stamford Advocate reported, there were 110 deadly accidents in 2016, that’s up from 65 just two years earlier.

While distracted drivers and careless crossing by pedestrians has resulted in the uptick, police Sgt. Andrew Gallagher noted that the city had also experienced growth in the last several decades.

“We’re adding thousands of apartment and condominium units in the downtown, and the proximity to a very good transportation center has also increased the number of pedestrians on the roadways and sidewalks,” he said.

Sgt. Gallagher said Stamford is upgrading traffic lights citywide to allow pedestrians to get a green light before traffic is allowed to turn.

Gallgher said despite limited finances, the city is making every effort to get traffic safety upgrades.

