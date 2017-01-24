Diversity And ‘La La Land’ Ready For Their Oscar Close-Ups

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — One of the morning’s big questions is just how many nominations “La La Land” will land when the 89th Academy Awards are announced Tuesday.

Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson are among the previous Oscar winners who will announce this year’s slate of nominees around 5:20 a.m.

“La La Land” is going in as the heavy favorite after making Golden Globe history with a record seven wins. It is expected to lead all films and could rival the record 14 nods received by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

“Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” are also among this season’s front-runners, including for best picture.

But after two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction Tuesday.

In addition to “Moonlight,” the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama “Hidden Figures” and Denzel Washington’s fiery August Wilson adaption “Fences” are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders.

The nominations are set to be announced beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST.

