Ben Roethlisberger Says He’s Thinking About Retirement

January 24, 2017 12:05 PM
PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork) — Could this be the end for Big Ben?

In an interview with 93-7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would not commit to playing next season.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season,” Roethlisberger said.

“I’m going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure it’s the right thing for me and my family.”

Roethlisberger, who turns 35 in March, just completed his 13th season, which ended with an AFC championship game loss at New England. He has played a full 16-game schedule just three times in his career, missing one game this season with a knee injury.

Roethlisberger passed for 3,819 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2016 and was voted to his fifth Pro Bowl. The two-time Super Bowl champion currently ranks 10th on the NFL’s all-time passing list with 46,814 yards.

