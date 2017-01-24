Mayor De Blasio To Unveil $85 Billion Spending Plan For NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio will unveil his preliminary budget for fiscal 2018 on Tuesday.

Since de Blasio took office, the number of city workers has gone up and the budget has expanded by 20 percent.

This year he’s proposing a nearly $85 billion spending plan, which is more than $1 billion larger than the current budget.

A mayoral spokesman calls the new budget “responsible,” and says it focuses on improvements to public safety, education, and infrastructure.

Among his list of priorities are bullet-resistant windows for all NYPD patrol cars, and $1 billion to fix leaky roofs at more than 700 housing authority buildings.

In addition, the mayor is proposing to add 38,000 new seats to the public school system at a cost of nearly a half-billion dollars.

There’s some welcome news for drivers. The mayor is also adding money to repave 1,300 miles of city streets and highways.

The City Council will look over his proposals and the bargaining will begin.