Boomer & Carton: Knicks Surprise Many, Brady Unfairly Criticized

January 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The Knicks somehow won in Indiana on Monday night.

Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points, including hitting a big shot late, and Derrick Rose added 20 as New York won in Indianapolis for the first time in nearly five years, 109-103.

Boomer & Carton provided all the details, and later segued to the NFL as they are not thrilled with the criticism that is being directed at Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady over the company he keeps.

There was all that and plenty more. Have a listen.

