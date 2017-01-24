Bronx Zoo Again Invites Public To Name A Cockroach For Someone For Valentine’s Day

January 24, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Bronx Zoo, Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Roses are red, violets are blue, how about having a roach named for you?

The Bronx Zoo is once again offering people the chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of someone for Valentine’s Day.

The zoo started offering the name-a-roach program in 2011 as a fun way to fundraise. For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate telling them one of the insects from the world’s largest roach species has been named for them.

This year, the zoo is also offering to send along chocolates or a Madagascar cockroach plush toy – one or the other for a $35 donation, or both for $50.

Even those who are without a significant other are advised they can name a roach to “honor relationships past (or cement their place in history.”

“Whether the gesture is spicy or sweet we promise not to judge,” the zoo said.

No worries about there not being enough roaches to go around — the museum said it has thousands of them on exhibition.

The money goes to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia