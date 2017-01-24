Bronx Zoo Again Invites Public To Name A Cockroach For Someone For Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Roses are red, violets are blue, how about having a roach named for you?

The Bronx Zoo is once again offering people the chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of someone for Valentine’s Day.

The zoo started offering the name-a-roach program in 2011 as a fun way to fundraise. For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate telling them one of the insects from the world’s largest roach species has been named for them.

This year, the zoo is also offering to send along chocolates or a Madagascar cockroach plush toy – one or the other for a $35 donation, or both for $50.

Even those who are without a significant other are advised they can name a roach to “honor relationships past (or cement their place in history.”

“Whether the gesture is spicy or sweet we promise not to judge,” the zoo said.

No worries about there not being enough roaches to go around — the museum said it has thousands of them on exhibition.

The money goes to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

