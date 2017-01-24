Must-See Comedy Shows Coming To NYC In Spring 2017

By Allen Foster

If you’re looking for an event that’s great fun and good for you, your best bet is a comedy show. This coming spring, you can find an abundance of hilarity in and around New York City. Here are five of your best options:

Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand

Beacon Theater

2124 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

(212) 465-6500

www.beacontheatre.com

Dates: March 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; April 13, 2017 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; May 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

When your last name is globally recognized as the apex of comedic achievement, you know you’ve done it right. Jerry Seinfeld has had a wild ride that began way back in the mid ’70s. His unique approach of hyper analyzing the everyday has made him one of the most important comedians of all time. His current residency at the Beacon Theater is the perfect setting for this witty Brooklynite to administer his observational brilliance.

Garden Of Laughs The Theater At Madison Square Garden

4 Pennsylvania Plaza

New York, NY 10001

(866) 858-0008

www.theateratmsg.com Date: March 28, 2017 at 8 p.m. Presented by Delta Air Lines, Garden of Laughs is an evening of stand-up to benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation. The all-star event will be hosted by Steve Schirripa and additional celebrity presenters. It features a lineup that includes such legends as Leslie Jones, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tracy Morgan, John Oliver, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld. The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to help children overcome obstacles such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness, and foster care in order to make their dreams a reality. Brian Regan 2017 Tour St. George Theatre

35 Hyatt St.

Staten Island, NY 10301

(718) 442-2900

www.stgeorgetheatre.com Date: March 31, 2017 at 8 p.m. Brian Regan is an edgy, fearless comedian who can push the boundaries beyond what you ever imagined without ever crossing the line. He has an impressive list of accomplishments such as being the first live broadcast stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history and appearing an astounding 28 times on the “Late Show With David Letterman.” His unique blend of humor has made him a favorite stand-up act of icons like Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, Dennis Miller and more. Katt Williams Barclays Center

620 Atlantic Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(917) 618-6100

www.barclayscenter.com

Date: April 15, 2017 at 8 p.m.

In a time when comedians are struggling to fill a small club, Katt Williams is selling out arenas. That’s how big his comedy is. His fiercely honest show is rooted in starting a dialogue that will continue long after the evening’s performance has ended. His blitzkrieg delivery is guaranteed to have you doubled over, gasping for breath as tears stream from your eyes. Katt’s return to Brooklyn at the Barclays Center this spring is an event you do not want to miss.

Jackie Mason

B.B. King Blues Club & Grill NY

237 West 42 St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 997-4144

www.bbkingblues.com

Date: May 6, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Classic. Timeless. Brilliant. Jackie Mason has been ranked as one of the greatest comedians of all time. The octogenarian is a living legend, the standard by which all others are compared. He can spin a fantastic yarn, satirize the system, and bemoan the plight of the Jewish husband all in one incredible evening that takes comedy back to its heyday. Few can honestly be called a master, but in Mason’s case there is no more fitting descriptor. See his show and experience a brand of humor that transcends decades and cultures and transports you to a hilarious world of his own creation.