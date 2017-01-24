Shia LaBeouf, Group Repeat ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ Before Live Cam Outside Museum Of Moving Image

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Shia LaBeouf wants you to know: “He will not divide us.”

For the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the actor has been repeating that sentence into a live camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens — usually with a backdrop of everyday New Yorkers chanting and singing along.

The livestream from outside the museum is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration, along with a website inviting the public to show up and repeat the phrase, “He will not divide us,” any time of the day or night.

The scene in front of the livecam has ranged from lively — with scores of young people dancing and clapping — to lonely late at night.

Shia getting really into saying #HeWillNotDivideUs and slapping the camera pic.twitter.com/y2gO7Z5sS0 — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

LeBeouf has been a frequent, though not constant presence, wearing the same blue jacket and red hat.

“Trying to keep the conversation going. Trying to keep the fire stoked,” he said Monday after agreeing to be interviewed by an Associated Press reporter, but only in front of the livestream camera. He interspersed responses to interview questions with repetitions of the chant.

The site is around the corner from a performing arts high school and a couple of students were there Monday, singing into the camera. On Inauguration Day, actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, led the crowd reciting the chant.

On the live stream on Sunday, LaBeouf was seen screaming in the face of a man who was described on a Twitter page for the project as a “white supremacist.”

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

At off hours, the livestream has captured puzzled dog walkers checking out the camera up close, people showing up to play music, a man and woman delivering the message and then kissing and quiet debates between visitors about what it all means. People were out in heavy rain chanting Monday night.

Technically, the project from LaBeouf and his performance art partners Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner isn’t about opposition to Trump.

The project website says the meaning of the mantra “He will not divide us” should be “guided by the spirit of each individual participant.”

“We’re anti-division out here. Everyone’s invited,” LaBeouf said, rocking back and forth. “I’m just saying, `Be nice to each other.”’

Tax-exempt public charities, like the museum, are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity.

The line as to what constitutes partisan politicking is a blurry one, but IRS rules say charities are barred from “intervening in any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

Jason Eppink, curator of digital media at the museum, said the project wasn’t partisan because those who take part can express themselves any way they like.

People have shown up periodically to flash “Make America Great Again” signs.

Eppink said it was about “creating a forum for conversation about a very fractured moment that we’re experiencing.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)