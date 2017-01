Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig used a portion of their show open on Wednesday to discuss the numerous problems plaguing the NBA, after LeBron James called out the Cavaliers’ upper brass to get him some more help.

Then it was time for Craig to air his dislike for the manner in which his “favorite team,” the New York Mets, is being run. This after it was announced on Tuesday that outfielder Jay Bruce isn’t going anywhere.

Have a listen.